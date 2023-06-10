(WFRV) – The Big Ten Conference has unveiled each team’s conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons, which includes new California additions in USC and UCLA.

The schedule release, provided by the Big Ten Conference, also showcases a new format. The 2024 season will be the first one with 16 teams and no divisional format.

The Wisconsin Badgers will play both conference newcomers, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC), at the team’s respective home stadiums against each other for the first time in decades.

The Badgers will head to Los Angeles to battle USC in 2024, which is the program’s first game against the Trojans at LA Memorial Coliseum since 1966.

Camp Randall Stadium will host the Badgers’ matchup against the Trojans for the first time since 1965.

In 2025, Wisconsin is slated to take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, which marks the two teams’ first matchup there since 1998.

The Wisconsin Badgers opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons include:

2024 Home Games: Indiana Minnesota Penn State Purdue

2024 Away Games: Iowa Maryland Michigan Nebraska USC

2025 Home Games: Illinois Iowa Michigan State Ohio State USC

2025 Away Games: Minnesota Northwestern Rutgers UCLA



In addition to the conference schedule release, Big Ten officials also detail the conference’s new format.

Each member institution will continue to play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play every other conference opponent at least twice – once home and once away – in a four-year period. Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will still conclude each season. It will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings at the end of the regular season.

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off their 2023 season in Madison on September 2, in a matchup against the Buffalo Bulls at 2:30 p.m.