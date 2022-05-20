GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFRV) – Skylar Sirdashney had one big swing with a chance to put Wisconsin in the lead, but her sixth inning fly out proved to be the final threat in a 2-1 Badgers loss to Georgia Tech.

The loss drops Wisconsin into an elimination game in the Gainesville Regional.

UW, making its ninth NCAA Regional appearance in program history but looking for its first Super Regional appearance, trailed the Yellowjackets 2-0 before Lauren Foster split the deficit with a run-scoring single through the left side.

The Badgers had a runner in scoring position in the sixth, but Auburn Dupree caught Sirdashney’s fly ball at the fence to retire the top of the sixth, and UW never mounted a threat in the seventh.

Wisconsin will face Canisius Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CT in the Gainesville Regional elimination game.