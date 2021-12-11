Badger volleyball team reaches third straight Final Four with sweep of Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the third straight season, Wisconsin is heading to the national semifinals – and this time, it got a rivalry win in the process.

The fourth-seeded Badgers swept No. 12 Minnesota 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 at the UW Fieldhouse for its third straight NCAA Regional title.

Wisconsin has won 18 straight sets and continues to sweep its way through the NCAA Tournament field.

Senior All-American Dana Rettke led the way for the Badgers with 15 kills. Devyn Robinson pitched in 11 kills and a team-high six blocks. The Badgers held Minnesota to just .079 hitting in the final set.

Wisconsin now travels to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 1 Louisville. The undefeated Cardinals earned the tournament’s top seed after winning the ACC.