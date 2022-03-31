MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re a first team All-American in college basketball, there is a pretty good chance that you will be heading to the NBA.

On Thursday, Johnny Davis announced his decision to take the next step and declared for the NBA Draft.

“After taking some time off and discussing everything with my family and coaches, I have decided to pursue a lifelong dream by declaring for the NBA draft with the intent of hiring an agent,” said Davis.

He’s gone from being high school State Player of the Year at La Crosse Central to leading Wisconsin to a share of the BIG10 Regular Season Championship.

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Wisconsin won 74-69. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Davis went from averaging 7.0 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game in his first year with the Badgers to an outstanding 19.7 points per game and 8.2 rebounds per game as a Sophomore.

Returning to Wisconsin was always an option for Johnny Davis, but with the opportunity of being a lottery pick in the NBA Draft, Davis had to take his chances.

Davis’s ability to get to the basket and create his own shot, all while being the clear number one option at Wisconsin is what have NBA scouts drooling.

His shooting numbers are a little lower and Davis will need to hit the three ball more consistently at the next level as he shot 30.6% from three, but Davis looks poised to make the next jump.

“… My hope is to effectively fill whatever role is asked of me by my next team, which hopefully results in our team winning games. I ultimately want to be one of the reasons an NBA team becomes a championship organization,” said Davis.

The BIG10 Player of the Year looks to join the ranks of Frank Kaminsky (9th overall) and Sam Dekker (18th overall) as the only Badgers selected in the first round since 2015.