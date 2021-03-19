Badgers blitz North Carolina to advance in NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket as Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFRV) – In a battle of starkly different teams in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was Wisconsin’s experience and moxie that proved the decisive factor in an 85-62 blowout of perennial powerhouse North Carolina.

The Badgers never trailed while shooting 48 percent from three and getting 50 points combined from their two senior guards, Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice.

Davison, who also added six rebounds, pitched in a blistering three-point performance en route to a game-high 29 points.

Wisconsin handed legendary coach Roy Williams his first career loss in the NCAA Tournament First Round. Williams had been a combined 29-0 in his appearances with North Carolina and Kansas during his Hall of Fame career.

The Badgers and Tar Heels started out trading blows early, playing to a 16-16 tie in the first half.

The rest of the game was all red and white.

Wisconsin’s strong shooting performance and relentless defensive effort led to a 40-24 halftime lead, a shocker to many considering the Badgers were trending as an underdog entering the 8 vs. 9 matchup.

When the dust settled, the lower seed had taken the favorite to the woodshed.

Wisconsin will now face Baylor, the No. 1 seed in the South Region, in Saturday’s second round action. The Badgers last faced the Bears in the 2014 Sweet 16, a matchup Wisconsin won 69-52 en route to a Final Four appearance.