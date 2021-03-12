Badgers bow out of Big Ten tournament with tight loss to Iowa

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) gets trapped between Iowa’s Connor McCaffery (30) and Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza scored 24 points for Iowa, Wisconsin sputtered through a late nine-minute field goal drought and the Badgers bowed out of the Big Ten basketball tournament with a 62-57 loss to the rival Hawkeyes.

It was Iowa’s third win against Wisconsin in three tries this season.

The Badgers led 32-26 at half, but a quick spurt out of the locker room closed the gap for the Hawkeyes. Led by Garza, Iowa went shot for shot with Wisconsin before the Badgers went nine minutes without a field goal in the final minutes of the game.

UW broke the streak with a three-pointer to cut it to 60-57 with under 20 seconds left, but Iowa salted the game away at the free throw line for a 62-57 win.

The Badgers now await their seed in the NCAA Tournament with a 17-12 record. Wisconsin won the regular season Big Ten title last season before all postseason tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

