FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac native and Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen held a charity softball game on Sunday afternoon at Herr-Baker Field.

Allen and a bunch of his Wisconsin teammates played a game in Fond du Lac to raise money that will benefit the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation.

The mission of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame is to preserve Wisconsin’s rich history of athletic excellence, celebrate the values and virtues of sports, and to inspire the principles of Teamwork, Leadership and Character Development from Wisconsin’s greatest athletic heroes to our athletes of the future so that we can positively impact the culture and life lessons of youth sports in our state and beyond. They strive to make athletics more affordable, impactful, and accessible for all.

Just a few years ago, Allen was turning heads on the high school level as a Cardinal on the football field. Now? He’s turned himself into one of the most elite college football prospects to watch in 2022.