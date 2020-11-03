Badgers cancel game against Purdue; 27 active cases in the program

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 21: A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader runs with the school banner during the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats on September 21, 2002 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers won 31-10. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin announced its football game against the Purdue Boilermakers for Saturday, Nov. 7 has been cancelled.

In a tweet from the football team, it says football activities remain paused and there is a total of 27 active COVID-19 cases within the team, 15 student-athletes and 12 staff.

This comes after last weekend’s game against Nebraska was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the Badgers team.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.

The university plans to release another update on November 7.