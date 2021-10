MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - A 41-year-old Francis Creek resident, who was driving while intoxicated, suffered life-threatening injuries after they crashed into a parked Manitowoc sheriff deputy on Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:37 a.m., one of their sheriff deputies reported that they had been involved in a crash on I-43 and needed assistance.