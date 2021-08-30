Badgers freshman Braelon Allen signs first deal as brand ambassador

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers freshman Braelon Allen signed an endorsement deal with Oconomowoc based Iron Joc Performance Gear, the company announced on Monday.

The former Fond du Lac star is joined the Badgers this summer as an incoming freshman, and has seen time working with the running backs in fall camp. He’s also made a name for himself with lifting videos shared on social media, especially Twitter, that have gained plenty of attention dating back to his high school days.

The new name, image, and likeness rules by the NCAA allow for college athletes like Allen to make money as brand ambassadors, and sign with agencies specializing in NIL. Earlier this month Allen signed with Wisconsin based Lammi Sports Management.

Grateful to be officially signed with @Donald_Driver80 and @Lammi_Sports to represent me as well as The HUMBLE HU$$LE Brand. pic.twitter.com/uoUx1N8VWT — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) August 5, 2021

His first deal as a brand ambassador will be with Iron Joc, who plans to feature Allen in upcoming marketing campaigns.

“As Wisconsin natives, our team has watched Braelon emerge as a high-profile prospect and college recruit, and (we) were extremely excited when Braelon chose the University of Wisconsin to continue his education and take his game to the next level,” said Iron Joc Founder and CEO Paul Hanson in a press release.

The Iron Joc Nation officially announces our newest brand ambassador @BraelonAllen to the Iron Joc Nation! Allen, 6’2” / 240lbs, is the newest University of Wisconsin-Madison recruit. Please help us welcome Braelon to the Iron Joc family and look out for #0 on the field this Fall pic.twitter.com/cPx0vCOMVV — Iron Joc Performance Gear & Apparel (@IRONJOC) August 30, 2021

“Braelon’s work ethic on and off the field and dedication to his craft make him a perfect fit for the Iron Joc team, which includes legendary UW running back, Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Ron Dayne.”

The Badgers kick off the 2021 season on Saturday September 4th as they welcome Penn State to Camp Randall.