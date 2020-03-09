Badgers’ Gard named Big Ten Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JANUARY 03: Head coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers directs his team in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Value City Arena on January 03, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The turnaround for the Badgers men’s basketball team has been remarkable. Winning seven straight to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

On Monday the Big Ten recognized head coach Greg Gard as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Prior to the Badgers recent run, they saw guard Kobe King transfer out of the program. As well as strength coach Erik Helland resigning after an investigation revealed he used a racial epithet in front of players. All of that coming after the Badgers dropped two straight games to Purdue and Iowa.

Since then Wisconsin has won nine of it’s last ten games, concluding with a victory over Indiana and a Big Ten Championship.

There have been plenty of other obstacles to get by this season. Whether that be Micah Potter’s eligibility being delayed, or a slow start in the non-conference season.

The most difficult was likely the absence of assistant coach Howard Moore. Back in May, Moore was involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of his wife and daughter. Moore has also battled many health issues of his own following the wreck.

After receiving the award on Monday on the Big Ten Network, Gard said he was on his way to see Moore to bring him a championship hat and t-shirt. That’s along with the championship trophy.