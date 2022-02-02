Badgers go cold from three, fall to No. 18 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP, WFRV) — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 Illinois beat No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten).

The Badgers did not make a three-point shot until midway through the second half, starting 0-for-14 from the field.

Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

The Badgers are back in action Saturday against Penn State, with tip-off set for 5 p.m. from the Kohl Center.

