Badgers guard Brad Davison returning for final season

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA – MARCH 19: Brad Davison #34 of the Wisconsin Badgers drives to the basket as Caleb Love #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels defends during the first half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Mackey Arena on March 19, 2021 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MADISON (WFRV) – One of the longest-tenured players in the Big Ten is coming back for another ride.

Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison announced he will return for a final season of eligibility with the Badgers. The NCAA provided eligibility relief in the form of a “free year” due to challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brad Davison to Badger Nation: pic.twitter.com/ppaoLWmWOY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 14, 2021

Davison, a starter since his true freshman season in Madison, has averaged 10.6 points per game over his career. His statistics were true to form in 2020-21, averaging 10 points over the Badgers’ 31 games this season.

The to-be-fifth-year senior is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten, well-known for taking offensive charge calls and locking in on opposing guards.

Davison’s return follows the departure of fellow seniors Aleem Ford, D’Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers and Trevor Anderson.

In perhaps his strongest performance this season, Davison poured in 29 points to power the Badgers to an NCAA Tournament win over North Carolina. Wisconsin bowed out in the next round to eventual national champion Baylor.

“After taking some time to reflect, there is no place I’d rather be than Madison!” Davison said in his statement. “Being a Badger is a privilege.

“I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season! I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!”