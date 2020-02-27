Badgers’ Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz hope to be the next wave of Badgers to make the leap into the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s been a long journey,” Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor said. “Really it’s just about getting to meet the coaches, letting them know who you are, not just on the field, but off the field.”

“Stay confident with what you know, you know you come from a great background like Wisconsin and just be yourself and compete out there,” Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz said.

Jonathan Taylor, one of the most prolific tailbacks in Wisconsin history, along with his teammate, center Tyler Biadasz — he helped block for Taylor these last three seasons — get a chance to share in this experience at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis together.

“Tyler sees the big picture,” Taylor said. “When he gets up to that line of scrimmage and he looks at the safeties, he looks at the shell, he looks at the front, he’s a smart guy.”

“I think he’s one of the greatest backs in college football,” Biadasz said. “(Taylor has) had a great legacy and to come in with him in his freshman year, it was a blessing man, it was awesome.”

For Taylor, who hopes to be one of the first, if not the first running back taken in this year’s NFL Draft, it’s not just his speed that sets him apart from the rest of the pack. Taylor’s goal when on-field workouts begin is to run a 4.4 40-yard dash.



“Really I think it’s my consistency,” Taylor said. “I mean if you look at the next level, what separates the great backs from the elite backs, it’s really them being able to play at an elite level day in and day out every Sunday. I think that’s one of the biggest things that separates me is my ability to be consistent.”

Biadasz will not be participating in the on-field drills that start tomorrow evening. The center had an AC scope in his right shoulder to fix a lingering issue. Biadasz is expected to be cleared by mid-April. Even so, he feels like he has the intangibles to make it at the next level.

“Speaking from a guy that came in, first year, never played center in his life… I adapted pretty well,” Biadasz said. “A lot of things separate me, but I think my football IQ and how I can move guys off the spot and pretty good in pass protection too.”

So far, Biadasz has had an informal meeting with the Green Bay Packers, while Taylor has not. At least not yet.