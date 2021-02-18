Badgers plan to have fans next fall

Barry Alvarez thanked season ticket holders for their support throughout the coronavirus pandemic Thursday morning and made this announcement via Wisconsin’s athletic website.
“We are planning to have our fans back in the stands,” said Alvarez. “We really don’t know how many people we’ll have in the stadium but we do know we have a great schedule. We’re really looking forward to getting people back in the stands.”
Alvarez also stated that there are unanswered questions about how the ticketing process will work. The athletic department also said that season ticket renewals will begin in mid-March and Wisconsin is scheduled to start the 2021 home season against Penn State on September 4th.
The full video can be found here: https://uwbadgers.com/index.aspx