Badgers QB Mertz second COVID-19 test comes back positive, out for 21 days

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertze throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After an incredible season opener against Illinois last week, Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported Mertz’s antigen test came back positive.

A second positive result with another test has been confirmed, according to CBS Sports.

Based on Big Ten protocol, Mertz will miss Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska this weekend and be out of action for 21 days.

On Monday, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst wouldn’t discuss Mertz’s status but said he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers’ game Saturday at Nebraska (0-1) would go on as scheduled.

The redshirt freshman threw for five touchdowns and 248 yards on Friday in his first start against Illinois. Mertz stepped into the role after Jack Coan went down with a foot injury during preseason came.

Back-up quarterback Chase Wolf would likely step into the starting role if Mertz is sidelined by the virus.

