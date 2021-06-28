Badgers QB Graham Mertz unveils logo ahead of start of NIL laws

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz became the first college athlete to release a trademark logo ahead of the new name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules on Thursday.

The new rules allow college athletes in certain states to within some states to market and make money off their likeness. It also allows athletes to file trademarks.

On Monday, Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz released a short video with his trademark logo on Twitter.

The state of Wisconsin is not one of the states that has passed NIL laws at this point. The Badgers athletic department, however, partnered with Opendorse to create a program called “YouDub” to hep players benefit from the NCAA’s NIL rules.

“College athletics is entering a new era and we are excited to embrace the opportunities that will come with changes in student-athletes’ name, image and likeness rights,” UW Deputy Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said in a press release back on June 9t.

“At our core, we exist to prepare student-athletes. Our approach to preparing them for success in the NIL arena will be no different than our commitment to setting them up for success on the field of play, in the classroom and in life beyond their time at UW. Partnering our outstanding staff with Opendorse, the industry leader, provides our student-athletes with tremendous educational and brand-building resources to grow their opportunities and maximize their potential in terms of NIL.”

McIntosh will take over as Wisconsin’s Athletic Director on July 1st as well following the retirement of long time AD Barry Alvarez.