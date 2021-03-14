Badgers receive a nine seed, will take on North Carolina in NCAA Tournament opener

Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice, left, drives against Michigan State’s Thomas Kithier during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. Wisconsin won 85-76. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers will open the 2021 NCAA Tournament against a blue blood program after receiving a nine seed.

The Badgers were placed in the South Region and will take on North Carolina in the first round on Friday.

Wisconsin last played back in 2016 with the Tar Heels getting the win in Chapel Hill, N.C. 71-56.Obviously a lot has changed since that meeting with the Badgers featuring a veteran group, but only one player on this year’s team, D’Mitrik Trice, was on the roster at that time.

Greg Gard’s group dropped five of their last six in the regular season, and was ousted from the Big Ten tournament by Iowa on Friday night.

This year’s NCAA tournament will be played entirely in Indianapolis, Ind. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.