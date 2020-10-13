Badgers receive Big Ten championship rings

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers (35) reacts after defeating Indiana 60-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

(WFRV) – A lot has changed since the Badgers claimed the Big Ten basketball title against Indiana at the beginning of March.

The Big Ten tournament was halted, NCAA tournament canceled, and a schedule for this upcoming season is still up in the air. Then on Monday the team received their championship rings in a small ceremony inside the basketball facility in Madison.

A masked Greg Gard handing out rings to each player individually on the practice court. A simple message delivered to the team to focus on the next title, not the last one.

“Fortunately I’ve been able to acquire quite a few of these over the years. What it is, what you remember is the memories and the journey that comes with it. All the ups and downs, your teammates, the plane rides, the bus rides, the hotel, running the hill. The good, the bad, and everything in between, because nothing comes easy. Understand that if you want more, you’ve already started on that but we crank it up on Wednesday,” said Gard.

Big Ten champ has a nice ring to it 💍

Just like Gard mentioned to the team, the Badgers begin their preseason practices on Wednesday.

