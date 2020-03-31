Badgers’ receiver and brother start COVID-19 relief campaign

During the coronavirus pandemic there are many people looking to find ways to help. That includes athletes a the professional, and college level. You can add Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jack Dunn and his brother Bob, who is a graduate assistant at UW, to that list.

On Tuesday the duo posted a video on Twitter announcing they had established the Team 2020 Campaign.

My brother and I formed the Team 2020 Campaign to provide support to the Madison community during the COVID-19 crisis. As Madison guys, we want to help a community that has given us so much, but we can't do it alone. To donate / for more info visit the GoFundMe link in my bio. pic.twitter.com/Yyw1ZXovL2 — Jack Dunn (@JackPDunn15) March 31, 2020

Dunn tweeted the funds raised will go towards providing meals for Agrace Hospice families who are unable to leave home during the pandemic.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the Dunns to raise $100,000 dollars.

“We approached Coach Chryst with the idea of The Team 2020 Campaign as a way to use our time that would normally be spent in spring practice to help people in Madison who are really in need of support in the months ahead. Many of the guys on the team have come together to lend their time to help this campaign as a way of showing support for our fans,” said Bob Dunn on their GoFundMe page.

“Wisconsin has the greatest fans in all of America. There is no greater feeling than coming out of the tunnel at Camp Randall on a Saturday afternoon and seeing 80,000 of the most energized fans in all of college football. Our fans are there for us during the good and bad times and it seemed like this was a chance for us to give something back to a generation of fans who have been our most loyal supporters at a time when they are most in need,” said Jack Dunn on their GoFundMe page.