Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The long awaited moment of summer for the Wisconsin Badgers is finally here.

UW football players made their way back to campus this week for voluntary workouts, an important first step in getting ready for the uncertain 2020 college football season.

This comes after the Badgers’ spring practices were essentially halted before they got started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We missed spring ball, right? And that’s what happens,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “And I think, if you try to take the approach of how do we make up for something that was lost, I think you’d really be frustrated. I don’t know if you gain anything.”

The NCAA announced two additional weeks of fall practice earlier this week to help alleviate the loss of spring ball.

As of now, the Badgers are just happy to be back on campus.

“Especially this week, has been awesome,” Chryst said. “Players back in town, and working out. Our goal right now is that we continue to do everything we can to take advantage of the time that we have and also, kind of work through these different phases, with the ultimate goal of being able to play.”