MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the final horn sounded, Wisconsin senior Brad Davison walked slowly toward the sideline. He took a moment and gazed around the red clad crowd at Fiserv Forum, glanced in the direction of his parents’ seats, and hesitated to let the reality soak in.

He was about to walk off the court for the final time as a Wisconsin Badger.

The spirited leader of the Badgers finished his fifth and final year of eligibility with his teammates Sunday night in Milwaukee, swallowing the tough pill of a 54-49 second round loss to 11th-seeded Iowa State.

On a night when everything but the crowd seemed to go against Bucky – bad bounces, mistakes, missed shots, and worst of all, injuries – Wisconsin had its opportunities.

Starting point guard Chucky Hepburn went down with an ankle injury in the first half and didn’t return, but the Badgers stayed within striking distance until the final horn.

But in the end, a lid on the basket and the inability to close a second half gap spelled out the result for UW in a gut-wrenching defeat.

Johnny Davis, try as he might in what was likely his final college game, couldn’t power the Badgers on the scoreboard. He led the way with 17 points, but an inability to cash in from the outside assured Wisconsin would never close the gap within a possession in the late stretches of the game.

UW went a combined 2-for-22 from beyond the arc, committed 17 turnovers, and surrendered 11 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, on a similarly frustrating offensive night for the Cyclones, Gabe Kalscheur poured in seemingly every big shot. The Minnesota transfer finished with 22 points, much to the chagrin of the pro-Wisconsin crowd in Milwaukee.

The Badgers fought and clawed their way ahead by one early in the second half – despite hitting just one field goal in a span of 10 game minutes – but couldn’t rebound from an 11-2 ISU spurt that put the Cyclones ahead for good.

In his final game at Wisconsin, Davison finished with 12 points and made a living on his patented hustle plays, but the added responsibility of full-time point guard duty stalled his production and the offense at large.

Hepburn’s injury came at the worst time for the Badgers, already in the midst of a cold shooting performance and trading body blows with the Cyclones in a low-scoring first half.

The star freshman spent four minutes on the ground after collapsing with an ankle injury late in the first half, and would later return to the sideline sporting a boot and crutches.

Head coach Greg Gard couldn’t provide specifics on the injury, other than saying Hepburn was in, “a lot of pain.”

The point guard will be back as an integral piece for the Badgers when he returns, but the sting of the loss on the scoreboard may linger for quite some time. Losing Davision, likely Davis, and squandering a No. 3 seed at home in the NCAA Tournament leaves a mark – and the Badgers won’t forget walking off the court at Fiserv Forum Sunday night.