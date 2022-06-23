Johnny Davis, center, walks on stage during introductions for the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers stand-out Johnny Davis will be heading to Washington D.C. after being selected 10th overall by the Wizards.

Davis, a 6’05” shooting guard out of La Crosse averaged 19.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in his sophomore season with the Badgers.

Davis’s ability to get to the basket and create his own shot, all while being the clear number one option at Wisconsin is what had the Wizards scouts drooling and excited to select the guard.

The Lute Olsen Award winner will now join the team from D.C. alongside rising prospects Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and NBA star Bradley Beal.

