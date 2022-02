Wisconsin’s Brad Davison (34) shoots past Penn State’s John Harrar (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Tyler Wahl made a tiebreaking layup with 30.5 seconds left to give No. 11 Wisconsin a 51-49 victory over Penn State that extended the Badgers’ home winning streak in the series.

Myles Dread’s layup with 51 seconds remaining capped a 9-0 run to tie the game for Penn State.

Wahl’s basket put Wisconsin back ahead, and Dread missed a deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Wisconsin has won its last 21 home matchups with Penn State.