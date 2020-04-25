1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Badgers Taylor and Baun picked in NFL Draft’s second day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 38-17. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Both running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun are off the board after being picked in the second night of the NFL Draft.

Taylor was the first to be drafted on Friday after the Indianapolis Colts traded up to grab the former Badgers back early in the second round with the 41st pick.

Taylor finished his career at Wisconsin with 6,174 yards and fifty touchdowns. The rushing yards are the most by any player after three years in college football history.

Baun had to wait a bit longer, but also had a team that was eager enough to trade up to get him. New Orleans made the move at number 74 to pick the Brown Deer, Wis. native.

The former Badgers linebacker saved his best for last in Madison. Baun had twelve and a half of his 15 sacks 2019, and finished with 75 tackles in his senior season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"