Badgers Taylor and Baun picked in NFL Draft’s second day

Both running back Jonathan Taylor and linebacker Zack Baun are off the board after being picked in the second night of the NFL Draft.

Taylor was the first to be drafted on Friday after the Indianapolis Colts traded up to grab the former Badgers back early in the second round with the 41st pick.

Taylor finished his career at Wisconsin with 6,174 yards and fifty touchdowns. The rushing yards are the most by any player after three years in college football history.

Baun had to wait a bit longer, but also had a team that was eager enough to trade up to get him. New Orleans made the move at number 74 to pick the Brown Deer, Wis. native.

The former Badgers linebacker saved his best for last in Madison. Baun had twelve and a half of his 15 sacks 2019, and finished with 75 tackles in his senior season.