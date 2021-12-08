Badgers tie program record with 22-point comeback vs. Indiana

Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, right, reacts after hitting a 3-point, go-ahead basket against Indiana’s Anthony Leal, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After an improbable nonconference run for No. 22 Wisconsin, the Badgers showed the magic might just carry over to Big Ten play.

Bucky erased a 22-point first half deficit and held Indiana to just 17 second half points in a thunderous, come-from-behind victory at the Kohl Center Wednesday.

Johnny Davis scored 23 points and hit a go-ahead three-pointer with just 1:18 left, giving the Badgers their first lead since the opening minutes at 60-59. From there, it was the defense taking over, with Tyler Wahl getting a key block against Parker Stewart on Indiana’s second-to-last possession. Wisconsin iced it at the free throw line.

The Badgers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) have won 19 straight home games against Indiana. The last Hoosier victory in Madison was in January of 1998.

Wisconsin trailed 42-20 in the final moments of the first half and carried a 17-point deficit in the locker room, but big shots by Davis and Brad Davison helped the home team get back within striking distance.

The Badgers scored the game’s final 11 points and outscored IU 16-2 over the last 5:50 of the game.

Wisconsin returns to action Saturday at No. 21 Ohio State.