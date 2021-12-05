Badgers to face Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After finishing an 8-4 season as runner-up in the Big Ten West, the Badgers will head to Las Vegas for the holidays.

Wisconsin earned a berth in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State of the Pac-12.

The game will be played December 30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the Raiders, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT. The Badgers will make their 20th consecutive bowl appearance, an ongoing program record.

“I’m extremely proud of our team for earning the right to play another game together, and we are excited that opportunity will come in the Las Vegas Bowl,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a news release. “We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team.”

“We are very excited to be the inaugural Big Ten team to play in the Las Vegas Bowl,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said. “Our fans have a great tradition of support in Vegas, even as recently as a couple weeks ago when our men’s basketball team won the Maui Invitational. Allegiant Stadium is a tremendous venue and I know our players will have a great bowl experience.”

The Big Ten recently changed bowl alliances, dropping mainstay destinations like the Holiday Bowl (San Diego) and adding the Las Vegas Bowl in the regular rotation.

Wisconsin will make its first ever appearance in the bowl game, facing Arizona State for the fifth time in program history.

Both teams finished the regular season 8-4 overall with a 6-3 conference record, with both claiming runner-up titles in their respective divisions.

Wisconsin is one of nine Big Ten teams to earn a bowl bid.