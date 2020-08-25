Badgers’ Van Lanen picked for AP Preseason All-American 2nd Team

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin tackle Cole Van Lanen is the latest Badgers offensive lineman to be honored with a pre-season All-American honor, but one of a few that won’t play the following fall.

The Bay Port grad has played in 40 games and made 14 starts at left tackle for the Badgers during his college career. Van Lanen was a consensus second team All-Big Ten pick last season.

Prior to the 2020 campaign Van Lanen was also named to the Outland Trophy watch-list. The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country.

Van Lanen is one of 11 players to be selected for the All-American teams that will not play this fall after seasons were postponed or canceled.

Below is a list of both All-American teams released by the Associated Press.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State; Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Tackles — x-Penei Sewell, junior, Oregon; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards — x-Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State; Trey Smith, senior, Tennessee.

Center — Creed Humphrey, junior, Oklahoma.

Tight end — x-Pat Freiermuth, junior, Penn State.

Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, junior, LSU; DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama.

All-purpose player — y-Rondale Moore, junior, Purdue.

Kicker — x-Keith Duncan, senior, Iowa.

Defense

Ends — x-Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon; y-Gregory Rousseau, junior, Miami.

Tackles — Marvin Wilson, senior, Florida State; y-Jaylen Twyman, junior, Pitt.

Linebackers — y-Micah Parsons, junior, Penn State; x-Hamilcar Rashed Jr., senior, Oregon State; Dylan Moses, senior, Alabama.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., sophomore, LSU; x-Shaun Wade, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Richard LeCounte, senior, Georgia; Andre Cisco, junior, Syracuse.

Punter — Max Duffy, senior, Kentucky.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — x-Justin Fields, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs — Najee Harris, sneior, Alabama; Kenneth Gainwell, sophomore, Memphis.

Tackles — Samuel Cosmi, junior, Texas; x-Cole Van Lanen, senior, Wisconsin.

Guards — x-Nolan Laufenberg, senior, Air Force; x-Alijah Vera-Tucker, junior, Southern California.

Center — x-Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, junior, Iowa State.

Receivers — Tylan Wallace, senior, Oklahoma State; y-Rashod Bateman, junior, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, junior, Alabama.

Kicker — Gabe Brkic, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Defense

Ends — Carlos Basham, senior, Wake Forest; Quincy Roche, senior, Miami.

Tackles — y-Jay Tufele, junior, Southern California; x-Levi Onwuzurike, senior, Washington.

Linebackers — Chazz Surratt senior, North Carolina; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri; x-Paddy Fisher, senior, Northwestern.

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; y-Caleb Farley, junior, Virginia Tech.

Safeties — x-Jevon Holland, junior, Oregon; Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU.

Punter — x-Adam Korsak, junior, Rutgers.