GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Excitement is building for the NFL draft and it’s not just the teams doing the drafting and players who are getting drafted that are pumped up.

“It’s a new start and a new start to the year,” said Dominic Krause of Wausau.

Krause was at the Lambeau Field atrium on Tuesday morning on an architecture tour with some of his architecture classmates from Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. He said he hopes that the Packers can draft some good wide receivers.

He said he loves the NFL draft and makes a point to have a watch party every year with his friends. He also said he pours over draft boards and mock drafts prior to the actual draft.

Another group of people who said they are happy the draft is this week is those who work in bars around Lambeau Field.

“Overall we’re going to be busy, but it will be interesting, we’ll see if it’s a late night,” said Jacob Montalban, who is the General Manager of The Bar on Holmgren Way.

He said the bar will have prizes for those who can guess picks correctly. He also noted the first night of the draft on Thursday will align with a country concert at the Resch Center and hopes that after the concert concludes people will come out to the bars.

Officials at Oneida Casino also told Local 5 News they are looking forward to the NFL draft. The casino began offering a sportsbook for sports betting at the end of November and has been excited with its reception from guests during the Super Bowl and March Madness.

“We are excited that another key event is coming, we’re not sure what the turnout is going to be but we expect to see our customers who were betting on other events to bet on this one,” said Chad Fuss, who is the Gaming Assistant and Chief Financial Officer at Oneida Casino in Green Bay.



Because sports betting is so new at the casino, officials are in a position where they don’t know exactly what to expect for the NFL draft but are hoping for the best.

“Our hope would be just like the NCAA Tournament when we had people standing in line outside of our sportsbook,” said Fuss.

The NFL draft begins on Thursday evening and continues until Saturday. The Packers have 11 picks including four picks in the top 60.