BUDAPEST, Hungary (WFRV) – Bay Port alum Cordell Tinch represented the United States of America over the last few days while competing at the World Championships in Hungary.

Tinch started off strong on Sunday, posting a fourth-place finish in Heat 1 for the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 13.49. Tinch finished behind Jamacia’s Hansle Parchment (13.30), Spain’s Enrique Llopis (13.33), and France’s Sasha Zhoya (13.35).

Tinch’s 13.49 was good enough to qualify for the Semifinals, which took place on Monday. He ran in Heat 2 and, again, took fourth place with a time of 13.31.

Despite the improvement, Tinch narrowly missed out on a chance to compete in the finals, although three fellow Americans did move on. Tinch finished tenth, while only the top eight advance to the finals.

He finished behind the United States’s Grant Holloway (13.02), France’s Sasha Zhoya (13.15), Japan’s Shunsuke Izumiya (13.16), the United States’s Freddie Crittenden (13.17), Jamacia’s Hansle Parchment (13.18), the United States’s Daniel Roberts (13.19), France’s Wilhem Belocian (13.23), and Switzerland’s Jason Joseph (13.25).

Although Tinch missed out on the finals, the United States still had a stellar day, with all three of the Americans finishing in the top four of the final.

Grant Holloway posted an unremarkable 12.96 to place first, while Roberts and Crittenden rounded out third and fourth.

“Just to be out here and compete at the highest level, something that I’ve always dreamed of,” said Tinch after his semifinal run. “I wouldn’t trade that. I know that not making the final hurts right now, but in about an hour or so, I’ll take in this whole experience and just understand I was here.”

The 23-year-old has a promising career ahead of him, as he already has broken through as a top 25 athlete in the Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles.