Bay Port and Kimberly complete perfect regular seasons, Kewaunee wins MONLPC-Large title

Both Bay Port and Kimberly knocked off conference rivals to complete a perfect regular season. Meanwhile in the MONLPC-Large, Kewaunee rolled past Peshtigo to claim the conference crown for the second straight year.
Below are the high school scores from the final Friday night of the regular season:
Appleton East 42 Appleton West 8
Pulaski 0 Bay Port 42
Southern Door 0 Bonduel 42
New Holstein 42 Brillion 27
Oconto Falls 26 Clintonville 13
Ashwaubenon 31 De Pere 23
Lourdes Academy 42 Deerfield 14
Xavier 22 Fox Valley Lutheran 29
Sheboygan North 6 Green Bay Southwest 34
Hortonville 27 Kaukauna 10
Berlin 45 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Ripon 17 Kewaskum 14
Peshtigo 8 Kewaunee 35
Two Rivers 13 Kiel 55
Appleton North 14 Kimberly 45
Mayville 19 Laconia 35
Denmark 14 Little Chute 3
Notre Dame 0 Manitowoc Lincoln 37
Freedom 42 Marinette 0
Green Bay East 0 Menasha 56
Fond du Lac 45 Neenah 21
Seymour 0 New London 21
Saint Mary’s Springs 42 North Fond du Lac 7
Lomira 14 Omro 17
Oshkosh West 42 Oshkosh North 14
Green Bay West 7 Shawano 42
Chilton 0 Sheboygan Falls 14
Green Bay Preble 33 Sheboygan South 10
Roncalli 22 Valders 27
Plymouth 62 Waupun 6
Waupaca 6 West De Pere 42
Campbellsport 6 Winneconne 27
Luxemburg-Casco 22 Wrightstown 30
Winnebago Lutheran 56 Marshall 0
Hilbert 35 Reedsville 8
Oostburg 57 Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 34
Ozaukee 33 Howards Grove 20
Mishicot 0 Manitowoc Lutheran 7
Southern Door 0 Bonduel 42
Amherst 28 Iola-Scandinavia 14
Shiocton 13 Weyauwega-Fremont 20
Pacelli 43 Wild Rose 13
Manawa 28 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15
Rosholt 0 Coleman 35