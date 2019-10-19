Bay Port and Kimberly complete perfect regular seasons, Kewaunee wins MONLPC-Large title

Both Bay Port and Kimberly knocked off conference rivals to complete a perfect regular season. Meanwhile in the MONLPC-Large, Kewaunee rolled past Peshtigo to claim the conference crown for the second straight year.

Below are the high school scores from the final Friday night of the regular season:

Appleton East 42 Appleton West 8

Pulaski 0 Bay Port 42

Southern Door 0 Bonduel 42

New Holstein 42 Brillion 27

Oconto Falls 26 Clintonville 13

Ashwaubenon 31 De Pere 23

Lourdes Academy 42 Deerfield 14

Xavier 22 Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Sheboygan North 6 Green Bay Southwest 34

Hortonville 27 Kaukauna 10

Berlin 45 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Ripon 17 Kewaskum 14

Peshtigo 8 Kewaunee 35

Two Rivers 13 Kiel 55

Appleton North 14 Kimberly 45

Mayville 19 Laconia 35

Denmark 14 Little Chute 3

Notre Dame 0 Manitowoc Lincoln 37

Freedom 42 Marinette 0

Green Bay East 0 Menasha 56

Fond du Lac 45 Neenah 21

Seymour 0 New London 21

Saint Mary’s Springs 42 North Fond du Lac 7

Lomira 14 Omro 17

Oshkosh West 42 Oshkosh North 14

Green Bay West 7 Shawano 42

Chilton 0 Sheboygan Falls 14

Green Bay Preble 33 Sheboygan South 10

Roncalli 22 Valders 27

Plymouth 62 Waupun 6

Waupaca 6 West De Pere 42

Campbellsport 6 Winneconne 27

Luxemburg-Casco 22 Wrightstown 30

Winnebago Lutheran 56 Marshall 0

Hilbert 35 Reedsville 8

Oostburg 57 Kohler/Sheb. Luth./Christian 34

Ozaukee 33 Howards Grove 20

Mishicot 0 Manitowoc Lutheran 7

Amherst 28 Iola-Scandinavia 14

Shiocton 13 Weyauwega-Fremont 20

Pacelli 43 Wild Rose 13

Manawa 28 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 15

Rosholt 0 Coleman 35