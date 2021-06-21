Bay Port baseball punches ticket to state quarterfinals in thriller against Kimberly

APPLETON, Wis (WFRV) – If you wanted lots of scoring, pitchers throwing fire, and just all around nailbiting, you got what you asked for in the Division I sectional baseball final between Bay Port and Kimberly.

The Pirates went up early, scoring 3 runs in the first two innings. The Papermakers quickly tie up the game, but only through the 4th inning, when Bay Port takes a 7-3 lead.

Kimbelry would chip away at the lead as the game winds on, up until the 7th inning, where they score 2 runs to get within one run of the lead, 8-7.

But Pirates pitcher Eli Frank remained steadfast and struck out Kimberly swinging, catapulting the Pirates into the state quarterfinals.

“I can say for my teammates, my coaches, it feels so good to be moving on,” Frank said.

Their head coach Harvery Knutson echoed that statement, and gave major kudos to his 15 seniors.

“They deserve it,” Knutson said, getting choked up talking about it. “To have 15 seniors, who have been playing together for so long. It couldn’t have happened any other way, because we’re not ready to say goodbye and we’re not done yet.”