Bay Port confident in first state appearance, face Muskego in D1 title game Friday

The Bay Port Pirates are confident as they head into their first state title game tomorrow against defending champ Muskego in Division 1.

The Pirates ran roughshod over their competition during the regular season, beating 12 of their 13 opponents by at least 28 points. However, their biggest test of the season will come inside Camp Randall.

“You know over the course of 20-plus years that I’ve been coaching, you know you see teams that make it down there for the first time and that was their goal,” Pirates coach Gary Westerman said. “You can tell right away in the game the way that it goes and I said, your goal right now, do you want a gold ball or do you want a silver ball? It’s going to be determined Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday, not Friday. We gotta finish the deal on Friday.”

Bay Port and Muskego will finish out the WIAA high school football season. They’ll kickoff at 4 p.m.