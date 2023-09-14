GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Thursday night, a highly anticipated girls volleyball matchup took place between Bay Port and Notre Dame Academy.

An FRCC battle between two teams ranked in the top-10 in Wisconsin in their division. The Pirates entered Thursday’s match undefeated and ranked 8th in the state of Wisconsin in division one. Meanwhile, the Tritons were ranked 9th in the state in division two with a 9-5 record.

Notre Dame Academy started out on a roll taking the first set, but Bay Port rallied two in a row to take the 2-1 set advantage.

Despite a Pirate comeback in the fourth set, the Tritons hung onto force a winner-takes-all fifth set where Bay Port would seal the victory, 3-2 over Notre Dame Academy.

“Notre Dame is one heck of a team. We had to really dig in tonight”, said Bay Port girls volleyball head coach Jeremy Weis. “I’ll put our offense up against anybody in the state right now, so that says a lot about where we’re going.”

“The day that I walked [into the program] last year, the girls looked at me and said ‘we want this school to be a volleyball school too’. I think they’re on the right track to doing that”, said Weis.

To watch highlights from the match and hear postgame reaction, click the video above.