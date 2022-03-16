GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bay Port grad and former Wisconsin Badger standout Alec Ingold is reportedly headed to the Dolphins on a two-year contract.

Nearly a week after Ingold was non-tendered by the Las Vegas Raiders – the Dolphins have reportedly signed the fullback, per NFL Network. The two-year deal would be worth up to $7.5 million and Ingold would become the second highest-paid fullback in the NFL.

Last season Ingold tore his ACL in week 10 but according to NFL Network, he’ll be a full go for training camp. Ingold will be entering his fourth season in the NFL and has a total of 22 touchdowns during his three-year tenure in the league thus far.