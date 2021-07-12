Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

(WFRV) – Bay Port grad Alec Ingold is about to begin year three in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Badgers fullback talks about this year’s training camp, local prep stars making it to the league, and scoring the Raiders first touchdown in Vegas on Sports Xtra.

It’s a big year for the former Bay Port star as Ingold enters his third season with the Raiders. That’s when a lot of players look to earn that all important second contract. The Raiders fullback said he’s focused on himself, rather than anything beyond the field.

“Darren Waller is a great guy in our locker room that talks a lot about all those things, focusing on yourself, how are you able to be the best football player for your team. I’m just trying to carve out a huge role in this offense, the best I can, and then hopefully we can win a lot of ball games. Because we need to make some playoffs here pretty soon,” said Alec Ingold.

Ingold will be joined by another Bay Port Pirate in the league this year with Cole Van Lanen being picked by the Green Bay Packers. Adding another name to a growing list of former Northeast Wisconsin prep stars to make it to the NFL.

“It’s unbelievable. You’re so happy to see people from where you’re from, to go through the journey that you had to go through, and do it on their own. Cole, for my family to be there for his draft part, was unbelievable. You root for people from your hometown. You’ve got James Morgan. You’ve got Max Scharping. You’ve got Cole Van Lanen. You’ve got Corey McKenzie. You’ve got a bunch of guys that are making it, and doing well. We’re kind of young and we’re paving a path, but you want to feed that to these kids and show them the blueprint of how to make it to the league. For Cole to do that as an offensive lineman through Wisconsin. That’s what dreams are made of, and I’m so happy for him,” said Ingold.