MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) -- Are you a singer or musician? The Milwaukee Bucks are offering auditions for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at home games during the 2019-20 season.

Open call auditions for singers and musicians fo all genres will be held at Fiserv Forum on Monday, September 23 during three different time slots: 7 a.m to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.