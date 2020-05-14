Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many high school student-athletes, spring semester of junior year is a time to start narrowing down the college lists.

For recruited football players, making that decision comes with a new level of added pressure.

Bay Port junior Calvin Muraski has added 14 Division 1 offers in the past three months, but just after getting his junior visits started, campuses around the country began to lock down due to COVID-19.

The pressure only mounted as the NCAA announced Wednesday it will extend the recruiting dead period through the end of June, effectively wiping out summer visit plans.

“Absolutely, it’s very frustrating,” Muraski said, “because I’ve heard from a lot of guys, a lot of coaches, that you’re just going to step onto a certain campus and you’re going to realize, this is where I see myself.”

For the most part, Muraski will have to make assessments based on virtual visits as his recruitment heats up. The lineman is getting interest from Power Five schools like Iowa, as well as constant communication from programs that have already offered him.

“It is a little bit frustrating that I haven’t been able to see a lot of these places that I’m really interested in, but the coaches have done a great job using new technology to really bring the campus to you,” Muraski said.

“It’ll never quite be the same as walking around campus, but it’s getting as close as it can be.”