1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many high school student-athletes, spring semester of junior year is a time to start narrowing down the college lists.

For recruited football players, making that decision comes with a new level of added pressure.

Bay Port junior Calvin Muraski has added 14 Division 1 offers in the past three months, but just after getting his junior visits started, campuses around the country began to lock down due to COVID-19.

The pressure only mounted as the NCAA announced Wednesday it will extend the recruiting dead period through the end of June, effectively wiping out summer visit plans.

“Absolutely, it’s very frustrating,” Muraski said, “because I’ve heard from a lot of guys, a lot of coaches, that you’re just going to step onto a certain campus and you’re going to realize, this is where I see myself.”

For the most part, Muraski will have to make assessments based on virtual visits as his recruitment heats up. The lineman is getting interest from Power Five schools like Iowa, as well as constant communication from programs that have already offered him.

“It is a little bit frustrating that I haven’t been able to see a lot of these places that I’m really interested in, but the coaches have done a great job using new technology to really bring the campus to you,” Muraski said.

“It’ll never quite be the same as walking around campus, but it’s getting as close as it can be.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"