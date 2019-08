Jordy Nelson called it a career this past offseason after one year away from Green Bay with the Oakland Raiders. On Tuesday, he returned to Lambeau Field to retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

"I mean when you're part of this organization and the history. Mark [Murphy] reached out to me a couple days to a week after I decided to be done playing, and asked if I wanted to do it. When you get that request, I was very appreciative of that. Obviously the fans as well. I didn't know it was such a big deal until I talked to some people," said Jordy Nelson.