Bay Port’s Nagel named Gatorade State Girls Soccer Player of the Year

CHICAGO (June 13, 2019) — In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Emma Nagel of Bay Port High School as its 2018-19 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Nagel is the first Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Soccer Player of the Year to be chosen from Bay Port High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Nagel as Wisconsin’s best high school girls soccerplayer. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year award to be announced in June,

Nagel joins an elite alumni association of past state soccer award-winners, including Alexi Lalas (1987-88, Cranbrook High School, Mich.), Steve Cherundolo (1996-97, Mt. Carmel High School, Calif.), Abby Wambach (1997-98, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women, N.Y.), Heather O’Reilly (2001-02, 2002-03, East Brunswick High School, N.J.), Matt Besler (2004-05, Blue Valley West High School, Kans.), Jack Harrison (2013-14, Berkshire High School, Mass.) and Mallory Pugh (2014-15,

Mountain Vista High School, Colo.).

The 6-foot junior midfielder had led the Pirates (21-2) to the Division 1 state semifinals at the time of her selection. Nagel scored 39 goals and passed for 14 assists through 23 games. A First Team All-State honoree, she is also a three-time AllConference selection.

An All-State basketball player as well, Nagel has participated in church service-mission trips and has volunteered locally on behalf of Feed My Starving Children and youth sports programs. “Emma Nagel is a difference-maker whenever she steps on the field,” said Adam Ropson, head coach at Green Bay Preble High. “Her height, speed and physicality are something you don’t usually see at this level. No one can match her in the air, and she has tremendous ball skills.”

Nagel has maintained a 3.71 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607

athletes are honored each year.

Nagel joins recent Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Soccer Players of the Year Brandi Thomsen (2017-18, Brookfield Central High School), Taylor Kerwin (2016-17, Whitefish Bay High School), Dani Rhodes (2015-16 & 2014-15, Waukesha West High School) and Emily Cervantes (2013-14, Catholic Memorial High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.

As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Nagel also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators