Best Brew: Looking back at Brewers memories

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 04: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates as he runs home to score and win the game after teammate Mike Moustakas #18 (not pictured) hits a walk off single in the tenth inning of Game One of the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on October 4, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ballparks around the country sit quiet on what is supposed to be Opening Day across Major League Baseball. That of course includes Miller Park, where the Brewers were scheduled to open the 2020 season against the Cubs.

Instead of making new memories at the ballpark, we’ll take a look at some of the best moments in Brewers history. Hopefully soon there will be new memories to add to the list.

2019

March 28th: “Not Today!” – Lorenzo Cain robs Jose Martinez on Opening Day against the Cardinals. It’s not your typical walk off, but Cain denying Martinez a game tying home run in the top of the ninth sealed the deal in a 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Lorenzo Cain catches a ball at the wall hit by St. Louis Cardinals’ Jose Martinez during the ninth inning of an Opening Day baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 5-4. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

September 7th: Christian Yelich walks off the Cubs – After being walked in his first three at-bats against Chicago, Yelich finally got something to hit in the ninth inning. His double to left field off Brandon Kintzler drove in Tyler Austin for a 3-2 Brewers win. Yelich also stole three bases in the game to become the first player in the big leagues to have 40 HRs and 30 steals in one season since Ryan Braun in 2012. Just a couple days later Yelich suffered a broken right knee cap to end his season.

2018

October 4th: Moose walks off Rockies – After blowing a two run lead in the ninth inning, third baseman Mike Moustakas pulled a base hit into right field. That brought home Yelich for the game winner in the tenth inning. Milwaukee went on to sweep Colorado and advance to the NLCS for the second time in franchise history.

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 05: Mike Moustakas #18 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a double in the fourth inning of Game Two of the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on October 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

September 17th: Yelich hits second cycle – You can’t have a list without including Christian Yelich in 2018. The MVP had plenty of big moments, but his second cycle against the Reds was historic. Just five players have hit for the cycle (a single, double, triple, and home run in the same game) in MLB history. Yelich is the only one to do it against the same team, and in a span of just three weeks as well. His performance against Cincinnati on September 17th was part of a second half surge that helped earn Yelich the MVP, and get the Brewers to the NLCS.

2011

October 7th: Nyjer Morgan walks off the NLDS – The Brewers had some big bats lurking in the dugout in extra innings of game five of the 2011 NLDS. Instead of Ryan Braun or Prince Fielder, it was Nyjer Morgan that came up with the clutch hit. Morgan drove a J.J. Putz offering back up the middle to bring home Carlos Gomez, and send the Brewers to a league championship series for the first time since 1982.

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 07: Nyjer Morgan #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts with teammates after getting the game-winning RBI scoring teammate Carlos Gomez #27 to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 in 10 innings in Game Five of the National League Division Series at Miller Park on October 7, 2011 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2009

July 13th: Prince wins home run derby – Ok, it’s not an actual game, but we had to get Prince Fielder’s performance in the Home Run Derby on the list. Fielder bested Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz with six long balls in the final round to become the first Brewers player to win the event.

2008

September 28th: Sabathia’s complete game, Braun’s go ahead HR – This game had it all. The Brewers acquired ace C.C. Sabathia at the trade deadline from Cleveland. Then in late September Sabathia delivered in the clutch by going the distance with a complete game against the Cubs. Meanwhile Ryan Braun delivered a go-ahead home run in the 8th inning that proved to be the difference in a 3-1 victory. After the Mets fell to Miami, Milwaukee was back in the postseason as the NL Wild Card.

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 28: Ryan Braun #8 of the of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates his game winning two run home run against the Chicago Cubs with teammate Prince Fielder #28 in the eighth inning at Miller Park on September 28, 2008 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 3-1 (Photo by Darren Hauck/Getty Images)

2006

May 14th: Bill Hall walks off Mothers’ Day – The Brewers are really good on Mother’s Day. All-time Milwaukee is 33-20 on Mother’s day. The best moment among those wins has to belong to Bill Hall. With mom in the stands and a pink bat in hand, Hall took Chase Bradford deep in the bottom of the tenth inning as Milwaukee picked up a 6-5 victory.

1992

September 9th: Yount’s 3,000th hit – Robin Yount is considered by many to be the best player to play his entire career with the Brewers. In 1992, Yount added to his Hall of Fame resume by becoming just the 17th player in MLB history to reach the 3,000 hit mark. A single to right field off Cleveland’s Jose Mesa at Milwaukee County Stadium was the hit many waited all summer to see. The game also had to be stopped as Yount was mobbed by his teammates at first base after the monumental base hit. Yount finished his career with 3,142 hits.

1987

April 15th: Yount saves Juan Nieves’ no-hitter – There’s still been just one no-hitter in Brewers history. That distinction belongs to Juan Nieves, who struck out seven and walked five against the Orioles. Nieves would have to get through two of Baltimore’s best hitters in the ninth inning to finish the deal, Cal Ripken and Eddie Murray. Murray nearly broke it up with two outs and a drive to center, but Yount made the diving grab to preserve the Brewers’ first no-hitter.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Juan Nieves throws the ball towards home plate in the ninth inning en route to pitching a no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, April 15, 1987. (AP Photo/Joe Giza)

April 19th: Sveum continues Brewers hot start – Milwuakee was red hot to start the ’87 campaign. Texas threatened to end the Brewers 11 game winning streak at Milwaukee County Stadium in mid-April. Then a Dale Sveum delivered a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to keep the streak going. Milwaukee went on to win 18 of their 21 games in the month of April.

August 27th: Molitor’s 39 game hitting streak – Most of the moments on this list happened in one game. It’s hard to sum up Paul Molitor’s hitting streak that way. So, let’s include how it ended with Molitor standing in the on-deck circle. Molitor was unable to get a base hit in his first four plate appearances, but was set to get one more in the tenth inning. Then Rick Manning delivered a walk-off single to give Milwaukee a 1-0 win over Cleveland. Instead of cheering, some fans in attendance at County Stadium booed after Molitor was left standing on-deck. His hitting streak is still seventh all-time.

1982

October 3rd: Yount’s home runs lift Brewers to AL East crown – The Brewers weren’t heading into October on a hot streak. After losing their last four games, three against Baltimore, the Brewers needed a win to secure the American League East title. Then they got a big lift from their best player, Robin Yount, in game 162. Yount took Jim Palmer deep twice as the Brewers cruised to a 10-2 victory to win the division by one game over Baltimore.

Cecil Cooper of the Milwaukee Brewers, shown in action in a recent game at Milwaukee County Stadium on Jan. 7, 1983, has been leading the major leagues in home runs and rolls. Brewer catch Ted Simmons calls him the best hitter in the American League. (AP Photo/SJP)

October 10th: Cooper drives Milwaukee into the World Series – There might not be a bigger moment, at least at this point, in Brewers history than Cecil Cooper’s go ahead single in the ALCS. After falling behind 3-2, Cooper drove in a pair of runs in the seventh to put Milwaukee in front. From there the Brewers bullpen kept the Angels off the board as Milwaukee punched their ticket to the World Series for the first time.

1976

July 20th: Hank Aaron’s final home run – Hank Aaron did most of his damage as a member of a different Milwaukee, and eventually Atlanta, team. He did end his career as a member of the Brewers after being traded to Milwaukee in 1975. Aaron ended his career with 755 home runs, the last coming off Dick Drago of the California Angels in the seventh inning.