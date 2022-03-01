MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to some late game heroics from Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and Chucky Hepburn, the Badgers pulled off the 70-67 victory over 8th ranked Purdue.

Up by one point with 27 seconds remaining in regulation, Davis hit a long two pointer off the backboard to give Wisconsin the three point advantage. Just a little bit later, Brad Davison couldn’t get a free throw to fall to take the four point lead and it led to the Boilermakers marching right back down the court. Jaden Ivey hit a game-tying three pointer for Purdue with six seconds on the clock.

That was too much time for Hepburn – who hit a step back, three pointer for the go ahead bucket with less than two seconds remaining and that was enough for the Badgers to stick out the victory.

With Tuesday’s win, Wisconsin was crowned Big 10 Champions for the 20th time in school history. The Badgers improve to 24-5 overall on the season.