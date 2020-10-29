Three more UW-Madison badgers test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 21: A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader runs with the school banner during the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats on September 21, 2002 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers won 31-10. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV)– On Thursday morning, the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced two more staff members and another student-athlete on its football team have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the University, one of the positive results was received late Wednesday night while the other two were confirmed Thursday morning.

Officials say there are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases in the UW-Madison football program, including 15 positive tests since Oct. 24.

Wisconsin Athletics’ focus at the moment is to stop the spread of the virus for the health and safety of the program’s student-athletes and staff. There is no definitive timeline for a return to in-person football activities, but the earliest that could occur is Wednesday, Nov. 4.

A return to activity depends upon the success of ongoing mitigation efforts. Head coach Paul Chryst, per CDC and Big Ten guidelines, can return to the team in person following a 10-day isolation period, on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the earliest.

Wisconsin Athletics has secured rooms at a local hotel for football players that have not received positive tests in an effort to further distance those who live together and mitigate the spread of the virus.

Each of the players in the hotel has their own room with all the rooms located in the same area of the hotel so as to limit exposure to other hotel guests. These living arrangements will remain in effect as long as Wisconsin Athletics deems it necessary.

Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez, who on Wednesday referenced taking a PCR test, received his results on Thursday and tested negative for COVID-19.

Members of the football program continue to take part in daily testing. Wisconsin Athletics plans to provide further updates on Saturday, Oct. 31.

