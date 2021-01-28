Big Time Sports: Coronavirus outbreaks preventing teams from breaking logjam in standings

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s a logjam atop the Big Ten standings, but there hasn’t been much action this week to create separation. 

Five teams are within three games of conference-leading Michigan.  The Wolverines are on a two-week hiatus and there are only three games scheduled mid-week before a busy weekend.

The entire Michigan athletic department has suspended activities for 14 days after positive tests in the program for the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, which is thought to be more contagious.

Michigan State returns from a three-game break to fight a coronavirus outbreak on Thursday night at Rutgers, while Nebraska has to wait one more week to end its four-game halt.

Indianapolis’ Chris Hagan and Dave Griffiths have the latest on all things Big Ten basketball in “Big Time Sports” at 8 p.m. ET.

