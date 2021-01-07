Big Time Sports: Looking ahead as Buckeyes play for national title, top 25 teams clash on hardwood

INDIANAPOLIS — One more week of both football and basketball for the Big Ten fans.

Ohio State will take on top-ranked Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night in Miami.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic have the latest news on the Buckeyes with WCMH-TV’s Jerod Smalley on “Big Time Sports.”

The OSU football program is dealing with COVID-19 concerns, while starting quarterback Justin Fields is nursing a significant injury suffered in the semifinals against Clemson.

On the hardwood, “Big Time Sports” recaps a couple of top 25 match-ups from the beginning of the week and looks ahead to a full weekend of games.

