Big Time Sports: Previewing ‘Semifinal Saturday’ as 4 teams fight for spot in championship game

INDIANAPOLIS – Many Big Ten fans consider the Friday of the conference tournament the best day of basketball all year.

The top eight teams in the league took the floor and this year’s quarterfinals did not disappoint. There was plenty of drama at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois and Iowa all moved on setting up “Semifinal Saturday.”

The top-seeded Wolverines handled Maryland easily. The fireworks came from the sidelines where head coaches Juwan Howard and Mark Turgeon got in a heated exchange, leading to Howard’s ejection.

In the second game of the early session, the Buckeyes beat Purdue in overtime after blowing an 18-point halftime lead to advance to their first Big Ten semi since 2014.

The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes are also back in the semifinal round after extended absences. Illinois blew out Rutgers 90-68, while Iowa outlasted Wisconsin in the late session.

