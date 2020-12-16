No. 12 Wisconsin knocks off Loyola of Chicago 77-63

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LoyolaTuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice each scored 17 points as No. 12 Wisconsin capitalized on its sizzling 3-point shooting to beat Loyola of Chicago 77-63 on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin went 10 of 18 on 3s and made four of those long-range attempts during a 19-2 run.

The teams set up this game just a couple of days ago after the pandemic had both dealing with cancellations.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Jonathan Davis added 12 as Wisconsin earned its 13th straight home victory. Cameron Krutwig scored 19 points and Lucas Williamson had 15 for Loyola.

