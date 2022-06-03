GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first half between the Green Bay Blizzard and Quad Cities Steamwheelers resulted in a defensive stalemate.

In the second half, and especially the fourth quarter, Green Bay flipped that trend on its head.

The Blizzard scored 17 unanswered points in the final period to turn a tight contest into a rout, handling Quad Cities 31-13 at home.

Tim Whitfield opened the scoring in the second half, bursting through the defense on a pitch play to rumble into the end zone for the touchdown.

Quad Cities struck back with a Robert Jones touchdown, leaping over defenders past the goal line, but the Steamwheelers missed an extra point that would have tied the game.

Green Bay drove quickly down the field and, on the first play of the fourth quarter, QB Jack Sheehan called his own number and scored on a keeper, extending the Green Bay lead back to a touchdown.

That would set the stage for a big Blizzard fourth quarter and the 18-point win.

Green Bay improved to 5-7 on the year and avenged two earlier losses to the Steamwheelers.