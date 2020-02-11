Kyle Larson hopes to keep making big moves in Daytona

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Kyle Larson found his groove in 2019, ending a winless stretch on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with a playoff victory at Dover.

It was Larson’s first win since the 2017 season.

Larson also has high hopes of making a strong run in this year’s Daytona 500, having navigated his way from a row 13 start to a seventh place finish. 

MORE DAYTONA NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories