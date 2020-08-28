Big Ten eyeing Thanksgiving as possible start for college football season

(CBS) – According to CBS Sports, as pressure continues to mount on the Big Ten’s decision-makers for pulling the plug on fall football, another option has been brought to the table by the league’s coaches. The Big Ten is considering a schedule that would start Thanksgiving week as one of numerous options for when to begin playing college football again, a league source confirmed to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd.

There are several ideas being kicked around within the conference, according to Dodd. Not all of them involving a start before January. League sources seem to be making accommodation for a potential earlier start in 2020 if there is what was termed an “overnight” change surrounding medical conditions, testing and contact tracing.

Big Ten coaches came up with the Thanksgiving idea, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, who first reported this potential breakthrough. This would potentially give the Big Ten the ability to play 10-11 games in a season as opposed to eight if it started in January 2021.

In July, the conference voted to play a conference only schedule in order to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, following the lead of conferences like the Pac-12, ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

But as cases continued to rise, word began to leak that the conference was leaning towards cancelling the season in the fall and looking at a spring football season.

In August, that became a reality, with the Big Ten and the Pac-12 both cancelling their fall college football seasons. The Big 12, ACC and SEC are all still continuing to practice and prepare for the start of the college football season toward the end of the month.